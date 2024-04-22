“We know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press”: Matty Healy’s family weigh in on Taylor Swift’s jabs on The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift, the world’s hottest musician right now, by most metrics, is rumoured to have taken aim at her brief romance with Matty Healy on her new record, The Tortured Poets Department. Though Healy himself appears to have stayed quiet since, a member of his family has now spoken out.

Swift is said to have had a short relationship with Healy, who fronts The 1975, back in 2023. Both have since moved on and are in new relationships.

Swift released the new record on 19 April, and shortly after she dropped another 15 songs as part of a surprise double album (subtitled The Anthology), bringing the total number of tracks to an impressive 31. The record also features The National’s Aaron Dessner on 31 songs as a co-writer and producer.

Swifties believe that track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived takes aim at Healy, but according to his family, he’s “happy” and “will not be surprised” by the song.

Debbie Dedes, Healy’s aunt, tells the Daily Mail, “Nothing surprises him any more. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on.

“She writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all. He’s very happy in his new relationship so I’m sure he will be focusing on that. As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press.”

Swift will commence the next leg of her famed Eras Tour this May, and you can check out all upcoming live dates now. For those unable to get tickets, a recorded movie of the tour is available to stream via Disney+. The 1975 currently have no tour dates in the pipeline.