Metallica gatekeeper silenced by Metallica: “This guy doesn’t speak on our behalf”

Metallica have clapped back at a TikTok user for sending hate to a bagpipe musician who posted several videos of herself covering their songs.

The player, known as Ally the Piper, has covered tracks including Fade to Black, One and Enter Sandman on her instrument, but has sadly received hate from online bullies.

One hater posted in the comments section of one of her videos: “Bagpipes don’t belong in Metallica! James would not approve.”

However, in one swift take-down, Metallica themselves disarmed the gatekeeper, replying: “This guy doesn’t speak on our behalf. You’re awesome.”

Clearly thrilled by the support, Ally has now screenshotted the comment and posted it to her Instagram, captioning it: “When Metallica defends you in the comments of your own video”.

Watch the original video – in which Ally breaks down “5 Metallica songs you didn’t know could bagpipe” – below:

Ally the Piper – whose real name is Ally Crowley-Duncan – has garnered 332K followers on Instagram and 1.7 million followers on TikTok at the time of writing, so we highly doubt she’s fazed by the opinions of a few haters. Also a flautist, Ally has previously used her talents to record covers of Fountain’s of Wayne’s Stacy’s Mom, Avenged Sevenfold’s Hail to the King and more.

Like many legendary rock and metal bands, a fair share of gatekeepers make up Metallica’s audience. Back in 2020, TikTok user Zaria was called out for wearing Metallica merch in her videos. After being taunted to “name three Metallica songs”, she responded in emphatic fashion by playing Master Of Puppets, Enter Sandman and One on guitar instead.