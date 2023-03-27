Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony working on “side project” with Phil X 

“We’re recording just for fun right now, some stuff. That’s all I can say.”

Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony has suggested that he’s working on a “side project” involving Bon Jovi’s Phil X and more.

Speaking on Trunk Nation, Anthony teased some information about a potential project involving Phil X, Aerosmith drummer John Douglas, and a mystery vocalist who is yet to be revealed.

“I wasn’t going to mention anything about it,” he said. “But there is a little side project thing that I’ve kind of been speaking to some people and might be doing a couple of things with.”

He continued, “I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and mention too much, but it might involve [Bon Jovi guitarist] Phil X and John Douglas, who you know as the [touring] drummer for Aerosmith right now.”

In regards to who will be taking the mic, Anthony said: “I don’t wanna mention any names, but it’s a really, really cool singer. And we’re recording just for fun right now, some stuff. That’s all I can say.”

Whilst we wait for more details to be revealed, it appears that one vocalist hasn’t lost their soft spot for Anthony – Sammy Hagar reflected on his friendship with the former VH bassist last November where he said in an interview, “Mikey is like my brother from another mother. So much so that back in the early Van Halen days, Eddie would get all jealous.”

Listen to Michael Anthony’s full interview at EddieTrunk.com.