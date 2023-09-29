“The children don’t need $500m to live well”: Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones’ back catalogue could go to charity instead

Mick Jagger has suggested that the Rolling Stones’ catalogue be donated to charity instead of going to his children.

The 80-year-old rocker will not be joining the chorus of stars — like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks — who’ve cashed in on the rights to their music in recent years.

Jagger told the Wall Street Journal that the group has no plans to sell their post-1971 catalogue, which includes some of their biggest albums like Sticky Fingers, Exile on Main St. and It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.

“The children don’t need $500m to live well. Come on,” he said, noting that the windfall could perhaps go to charity instead.

“You maybe do some good in the world,” he added.

Jagger has eight children in total: the oldest is 52 and the youngest is six.

Also in the interview, the musician notes the similarities in ownership issues Taylor Swift had with her record label and Stones’ early music. Even till this day, the band do not own the copyright to some of their greatest hits.

“The industry was so nascent, it didn’t have the support and the amount of people that are on tap to be able to advise you as they do now,” Jagger explained. “But you know, it still happens. I mean, look what happened to Taylor Swift! I don’t really know the ins and outs of it, but she obviously wasn’t happy.”

In other news, Rolling Stones’ first album in 18 years, Hackney Diamonds, will be out on 20 October. The record marks the band’s first since the death of their drummer Charlie Watts.