Myles Kennedy on Slash’s astute listening: “He would pick up a lick that I’ve been working on for years and [play] it later that night in the set”

Myles Kennedy has shared what it’s like to play with Slash, claiming he doesn’t need to practice new licks to play them perfectly.

In a chat with Music Radar, the rocker revealed Slash could play any riff with ease without needing to practice:

“Even if I was playing some little lick, Slash would come up and go, ‘Hey, man, what’s, what’s that? That’s cool’. But the funny thing about Slash is, he would pick up a lick that I’ve been working on for years and I’d hear him play it later that night in the set, perfectly. He just picks it up very quickly.”

Kennedy also noted how Alter Bridge bandmate Mark Tremonti does the same, saying, “He’s always learning from some guy on YouTube, or he’s discovered new players he’s super excited about.”

The news comes as Kennedy promotes Alter Bridge’s new album Pawns & Kings – away from his work with Slash and The Conspirators.

The new album finds him collaborating with Tremonti as a vocalist as well, harmonising with his bandmate during the song Stay.

He said: “You take a song like Stay, where he has this vocal approach, and then I weave in and out of that as well. And we harmonise – we have a certain thing we do.

“Because of the fact that he’s a baritone with this depth to his voice, and I’m a tenor, fortunately those two things work together, and they blend together in a certain way that is, I guess, uniquely us, and that helps define the band.”