logo
News

Neil Young & Crazy Horse announce first tour in 10 years, tease new live album FU##IN’ UP

“I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’,” Young says in a statement.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse perform live on stage

Image: Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Neil Young and longtime collaborators Crazy Horse are set to hit the road for the first time in a decade. The rocker has also announced a new live album FU##IN’ UP that’s due out this spring.

Sharing the news on his personal website, The Neil Young Archives, Young revealed that the Love Earth Tour will kick off in North America on 24 April in San Diego, California and wrap up on 23 May with a stop in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, the new album – recorded at shows in 2023, will feature nine songs on two LPs. The album will be released in limited edition colour vinyl pressing on Record Store Day i.e. 20 April with a wider, all-format release from 26 April.

Speaking on one of the tracks featured on the record, Cinnamon Girl, Young wrote: “This version of Cinnamon Girl is an example of the energy captured as the horse road through the RIVOLI club in Toronto Nov 4, 2023.”

Neil also says of the upcoming record [via Livenation]: “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Tickets to the Love Earth Tour go on general sale starting Friday, 16 February at 10 AM ET. Check out the full list of dates at Neil Young’s website.

Related Artists

Crazy HorseNeil Young

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used by Jimmy Page on ‘Led Zeppelin II’

2

Boss IR-2 review: A truly versatile workhorse that keeps up with pedals twice its price

3

Donner Triple Threat – Jack White-approved multi-effects might be the ultimate beginner pedal

4

How The Callous Daoboys went from blowing stimulus checks on guitars to being the new face of mathcore

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E17: Hudson Electronics Broadcast AP-II

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.