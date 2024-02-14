Neil Young & Crazy Horse announce first tour in 10 years, tease new live album FU##IN’ UP

Neil Young and longtime collaborators Crazy Horse are set to hit the road for the first time in a decade. The rocker has also announced a new live album FU##IN’ UP that’s due out this spring.

Sharing the news on his personal website, The Neil Young Archives, Young revealed that the Love Earth Tour will kick off in North America on 24 April in San Diego, California and wrap up on 23 May with a stop in Chicago, Illinois.

Meanwhile, the new album – recorded at shows in 2023, will feature nine songs on two LPs. The album will be released in limited edition colour vinyl pressing on Record Store Day i.e. 20 April with a wider, all-format release from 26 April.

Speaking on one of the tracks featured on the record, Cinnamon Girl, Young wrote: “This version of Cinnamon Girl is an example of the energy captured as the horse road through the RIVOLI club in Toronto Nov 4, 2023.”

Neil also says of the upcoming record [via Livenation]: “In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers. I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Tickets to the Love Earth Tour go on general sale starting Friday, 16 February at 10 AM ET. Check out the full list of dates at Neil Young’s website.