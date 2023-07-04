Neil Young’s lost 1977 album Chrome Dreams set for release this Summer

Neil Young’s long-lost album, Chrome Dreams, is set to be released this summer.

The album was originally set for release in 1977, but plans changed leaving Chrome Dreams floating about in a musical wasteland for almost 50 years.

Widespread bootleg pressings of the album have circulated during the last four decades, but fear no more as you can soon get your hands on the real thing this August.

The album hosts studio recordings produced between 1974 and 1976, and has a total of 12 tracks. Two previously unreleased versions and four original songs will be making their vinyl debut.

“It emerges as Young envisioned it, featuring 12 classic songs, including four originals. Sedan Delivery stands out with its unique lyrics not found in later versions, offering a fresh take on this classic,” a statement reads on Young’s YouTube channel.

Listen to Sedan Delivery below:

The full tracklist is as follows:

Pocahontas Will to Love Star of Bethlehem Like a Hurricane Too Far Gone Hold Back the Tears Homegrown Captain Kennedy Stringman Sedan Delivery Powderfinger Look Out for My Love

Three of the songs set to be featured on Chrome Dreams were released in September 2017 on Young’s album Hitchhiker. Young released an album titled Chrome Dreams II way back in 2007, whilst the original album remained “lost”.

Back in March Young responded to backlash he received over ticket prices: “It’s over. The old days are gone,” he said, adding that he received letters from fans blaming him for $3,000 tickets to a benefit he was a part of.

“That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers. Concert tours are no longer fun. Concert tours are not what they were,” he said.

Despite his annoyance at the ticketing industry, Young is also on a Coastal Tour this July; some dates are sold out, but you can view the full list of locations and pre-order Chrome Dreams on Neil Young’s official website. Chrome Dreams will land on 11 August 2023.