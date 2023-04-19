New Jersey declares 23 September ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’

“We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values.”

What do fans of The Boss and New Jersey share in common? Their love for Bruce Springsteen apparently.

The singer’s birthday, 23 September, has officially been declared Bruce Springsteen Day in his home state of New Jersey.

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most recognizable, iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time.” Governor Phil Murphy announced at the inaugural American Music Honors last weekend (via Billboard).

“It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers. We thank him for showing the world what it means to live our New Jersey values.”

“I am both honoured and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

The official proclamation noted that Springsteen “will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State,” while also thanking him “for creating the soundtrack to our glory days.”

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period. And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023

The 20-time Grammy winner was also presented with the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden last month, the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the US government.