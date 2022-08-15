Nikki Sixx hits back at Andy McCoy’s comments about ‘saving him’ from an overdose: “I also never thanked him for getting me the drugs during my deadly addiction”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx has fired back at Hanoi Rocks’ Andy McCoy’s comments about him not being thankful after the latter supposedly “saved [his] life” from a near-fatal heroin overdose back in the day.

McCoy recently released his solo LP, Jukebox Junkie, and has appeared in a number of interviews in which he blasted Sixx over his accounts of his heroin overdose.

In a recent interview with Indie Power TV, the Hanoi Rocks guitarist called Sixx a “second-class citizen” for allegedly making up stories in his books, saying “I’m not a farm boy like Nikki Sixx; I’m from the inner city. And I can’t stand bullshit — like his books; [they’re] full of lies.”

“I saved the guy’s life, and he makes up stories,” said McCoy, in reference to the time where he claimed to have revived Sixx after a heroin overdose. “I fucking got him revived, got his heart beating again. And the thank you I’ve gotten has been ‘de nada’. I mean, ‘de nada’. And that makes him a second-class citizen in my eyes. ‘Cause he only thinks about the buck.”

In response to McCoy’s comments, Sixx took to Twitter to clarify his side of the story: “Andy Mcoy [sic] has been on a rant saying I never thanked him for saving my life after a heroin overdose. It’s true. I also never thanked him for getting me the drug’s [ during my deadly addiction that night..I get it, he’s just trying to sell a book ,[an] album or club tour…”

The guitarist previously spoke up about people who criticise him and Mötley Crüe, saying that it’s funny how those musicians who talk about his band are always “in the middle of trying to sell a book, music, tour or something” to fans using their name. While Sixx did not name drop anyone at the time, it appears that McCoy’s ongoing tirade has finally hit a nerve.

In other news, Mötley Crüe are currently on their North American “Stadium Tour” and tickets are available here.