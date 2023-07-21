Noel Gallagher says Adele’s songs are “f**king shit” in fiery rant

The musician shares his thoughts about the 16-time Grammy winner and her discography in a new interview.

Former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher has revealed some pretty – let’s just say, intense – feelings about the songs of global pop icon Adele.

Gallagher made the fiery comments about the sixteen-time Grammy winner and her discography during his recent appearance on the Matt Morgan podcast. Asked if he was a fan of Adele’s songs, the musician replied, saying: “Fuck off, fucking hell. Name one?”

“They’re fucking shit. It’s fucking awful. It’s fucking Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

Despite the scathing review, the musician said that he could see himself writing songs for Adele should he retire from touring one day.

“If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.’ he says, before turning his attention to Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi.

“‘I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to shit on it from a great height. Make me rich!’”

To the surprise of probably no one, Adele is not the first artist Gallagher has slagged off in recent times.

Earlier this year, he called The 1975 frontman Matty Healy a “slack-jawed fuckwit”, and said that he considers the band’s music to be both “shit” and “certainly not rock”.

“Oasis’s influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place,” he said. “I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975.”

“I was watching [the BRITS] with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit’,” he added. “The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”