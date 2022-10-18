Noel Gallagher says “extraordinary set of circumstances” needed to reunite Oasis: “It would be a circus, and there’s no point”

Nothing is certain in life except death, taxes, and fans demanding that the Gallagher brothers reunite Oasis. Though the last one would require “an extraordinary set of circumstances,” according to Noel Gallagher, who claims that there’s “no point” given that the band “sells as many records now” as they did together.

Gallagher was speaking during an appearance on chat show Pub Talk, where he admitted to the unlikelihood of a reunion, saying “It would have to be an extraordinary set of circumstances.”

“I don’t like going back over things. I always say to people, ‘Would you go on holiday with your ex-Mrs?’” the musician quipped, adding, “funny as this sounds, Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together.”

“We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it.”

He continued, ”If we got back together, it would be a circus, and there’s no point. Just leave it as it is. I’m happy; he’s [Liam] doing his thing. He’s just fucking sold out Knebworth. It’s like, ‘mate, good luck to you.’ Do you know what I mean? Good luck.”

Noel Gallagher recently on if Oasis will ever get back togetherpic.twitter.com/WDgYuoYrJ8 — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) October 17, 2022

Fans aren’t the only ones wishing for a reunion of the legendary Manchester band. Even Blur guitarist Graham Coxon has called for the Gallagher brothers to set aside their differences and reform Oasis.

He said, “That would be fun. Just need Oasis to do it. Knock those brothers’ heads together.”

And when asked if he’d be up for encouraging them and making peace with the band that was once Blur’s rival, Coxon replied, “Yes, any day. I’d do that. I’d have a chat with them.”

Watch Gallagher’s full interview below.