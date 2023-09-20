Noel Gallagher has a secret dance track in the works

Noel Gallagher has recorded a secret dance track with CamelPhat, apparently.

CamelPhat’s Dave Whelan confirmed in an interview with The Daily Star‘s ‘Wired’ column [via MusicNews] that they’ve teamed up with the former Oasis man once again, having previously brought him onboard for their 2020 track Not Over Yet.

“We did a great track with Noel that sounds like when The Beatles went to India,” Whelan said. “It features a sitar we recorded with a very talented Israeli musician.”

However, the track currently remains incomplete because Gallagher was said to have been too busy finishing his recent High Flying Birds album, Council Skies, to work on the track. CamelPhat originally intended for it to appear on their new album Spiritual Milk.

Whelan added: “Noel’s vocal isn’t complete. He was happy if we got another vocalist in to finish the track, and we tried. We used five different vocalists, but it’s only Noel’s voice that sounds right. For now, the track is sitting there.

“We’re happy if Noel wants to finish it for his own music or if he finishes it for us – we’ll respect Noel’s decision whatever.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher recently said that he would be open to a Las Vegas residency “later in life” when he has aged out of touring.

While appearing as a guest on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the musician said: “Would I do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Vegas? Possibly in later life. You don’t have to go anywhere. You live in the hotel that you play at.”

He continued: “Elvis Presley used to get a lift from his room to the stage – I wouldn’t mind doing that.”

He also recently shared the secret behind Oasis’ signature sound, explaining it became what it was thanks to the low quality of the equipment he and his bandmates used at the time.