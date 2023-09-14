Noel Gallagher says he’d be up for a Las Vegas residency “in later life”

Noel Gallagher says he’s open to the idea of a Las Vegas residency in his later years.

Speaking on The Matt Morgan Podcast [per NME], the former Oasis rocker said: “Would I do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Vegas? Possibly in later life.”

“You don’t have to go anywhere. You live in the hotel that you play at.”

“Elvis Presley used to get a lift from his room to the stage – I wouldn’t mind doing that,” he added.

While he won’t be in Las Vegas for business anytime soon, Gallagher shared that he will be going to the state for a holiday when he takes a break from his own tour.

“I’m going on holiday for a couple of weeks, and I’ve got bits to do at the studio, taking the kids away, that kind of thing — then I’m going to Las Vegas to see U2,” said the guitarist. “They’re doing a residency, ‘Achtung Baby’ – their best album. It’s going to be quite the experience.”

Also in the podcast, Gallagher reveals the reason behind his beef with Adele and her apparently “fucking shit” music. He claims that his distaste for the pop icon originated from an invitation the ‘Hello’ singer had allegedly sent.

“She sent someone over to fucking ask, ‘Did I want to meet her?’” Gallagher says [via Entertainment Weekly]. “That’s what riled me.”

“I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”

In other news, two Epiphone guitars that Noel Gallagher used on Oasis’ early albums will soon go on display at the British Music Experience museum in celebration of the brand’s 150th anniversary.

The temporary exhibition is set to run between 27 September 2023 and 14 January 2024, and will feature four guitars from Gallagher’s collection, including the Epiphone Riviera with Bigsby from Oasis’s Definitely Maybe album cover and an Epiphone Frontier FT110 acoustic used in the recording of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory.