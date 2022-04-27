Oasis guitarist and co-founder Paul Arthurs diagnosed with tonsil cancer, announces break from live music

Former Oasis guitarist and co-founder Paul Arthurs, who also goes by Bonehead, has announced he will be taking a break from performing following his diagnosis of treatable tonsil cancer.

Arthurs had been booked to share the stage with Liam Gallagher at the latter’s tour this summer, but will not be appearing following this announcement. The guitarist wrote in a post on social media that he will be entering treatment soon, expressing his regret at not being able to see fans at his previously scheduled gigs.

“Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while,” Arthurs wrote. “I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.”

“I’ll keep you posted how it’s going, gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band.”

Gallagher has wished Arthurs a speedy recovery on Twitter, writing, “Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore [sic] you can say r we doing Colombia LG x.”

Arthurs was a founding member of Oasis, playing rhythm guitar and keyboard across the band’s landmark releases, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory, Be Here Now and The Masterplan, before leaving the band in 1999.

He first joined Gallagher in the band Beady Eye as a stand-in for Gem Archer, who had left the band due to head injuries in 2013 and 2014. He began working with Gallagher again in 2017, appearing on the songs Bold on rhythm guitar and keyboard on For What It’s Worth.

Arthurs joined Gallagher for numerous live shows since, notably joining him for his 2021 Reading & Leeds concerts, where Gallagher played a set that included both his solo material and Oasis’ hits.

Arthurs has dabbled in solo projects as well, releasing an EP with his 2013 ‘group’ project with Vinnie Peculiar called Parlour Flames and in 2014 releasing a collaborative EP with singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski.

In recent Oasis news, a guitar belonging to Noel Gallagher that was damaged backstage on the night that Oasis split will be going up for auction in May. The restored red Gibson ES-355 will go under the hammer with a starting price of €150,000 (£125,000).