Ozzy Osbourne: “I’ve never felt comfortable about that title they put on me – ‘metal’”

“Back in the day, it was always just rock music.”

Ozzy Osbourne

Image: Gonzales Photo / Alamy

 

You might know him as the Godfather of Metal, but Ozzy Osbourne admits in a new interview that he’s never really been a fan of that particular label.

In a recent chat with Spin , Osbourne – whose former band Black Sabbath are often hailed as the genre’s most famous pioneers – says that he doesn’t really see himself as a full-on heavy metal artist despite what everyone else thinks.

“Well, I’ve never felt comfortable about that title that they put on me – ‘metal’,” Ozzy says. “Because Ozzy Osbourne plays heavy, but the bands that are [considered metal] are really heavy, and we’re all put in the same category.”

He adds that “when you get pigeonholed with a certain [genre], it can be very difficult to do something a bit lighter or an acoustic track or whatever you want to do.”

“Back in the day, it was always just rock music. It’s still just rock music.”

Elsewhere, Osbourne also shares his thoughts on picking up two more Grammy Awards [for his latest album Patient Number 9] at the tail end of his career, saying: “I’ve had one of the most amazing careers any artist can ever have. I mean, I started in 1968 and I’ve worked at it since then. It’s just been fantastic.”

“I’ll get awards left, right and centre, but I don’t know what to do with them. I’m not very good at receiving awards. I didn’t start off [trying to get awards]. I think I was nominated for four or five [Grammys] this year and won two. It’s a nice little touch at the end of the day, I suppose. It’s something to leave my kids.”

