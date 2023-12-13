logo
News

“He just disappeared, like a fairy would!”: Brittany Howard recalls crazy on-stage jam with Prince 

Paisley Park served as Prince’s home and production complex for nearly 30 years.

Prince (left) playing guitar and singing into a mic. He is wearing shades and the stage is lit up purple. Brittany Howard (right) on stage. She is smiling widely and is playing guitar, the stage she is on is also lit up by purple lighting.

Images: (Left) Chelsea Lauren and (right) Mat Hayward / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Brittany Howard, vocalist and guitarist of Alabama Shakes, has recalled the bizarre on-stage jam she had with Prince back in 2015.

Following the release of the band’s Sound & Color album in 2015, Prince made a guest appearance on stage with the rock outfit at Paisley Park to perform Gimmie All Your Love, and then disappeared into the night “like a fairy.”

Paisley Park, which is based in Chanhassen, Minnesota, served as Prince’s home and production complex for nearly 30 years. Today, it remains an active museum, recording studio and concert venue.

In an interview with Mojo for its February 2024 print edition (on sale now), Howard recalls how the spontaneous guest slot came to be: “We walk into Paisley Park, this big warehouse, and they’re showing [Dreamworks’ 2005] film Madagascar, projected on the walls. We’re like, ‘Hmm, OK…’ There were some rules. No meat, no cussing, no video. It was all a little strange.

“We did a soundcheck, then his assistant said, ‘Prince would like to meet you.’ I said, ‘C’mon, y’all! Because I’m not going by myself!’ There were 15 of us in this little studio. Prince is sitting there, wearing all linen. We all smoosh ourselves onto this couch and he was so nice, and really funny,” she remembers.

“He said, ‘I’d like to play Gimme All Your Love with you tonight.’ So later, we’re on-stage playing our set, we get to the song, and Prince is not showing up. I’m like, ‘Did he change his mind? Are we not doing a good job?’ We keep repeating the bridge. It’s getting a little awkward.

“All of a sudden, this guy in a green crushed-velvet suit, with an Afro, sunglasses and a green guitar jumps onto the stage from below. And the stage is at least six- feet tall. Vooomp! He’s right there, and just starts shredding,” Howard recalls.

“I’m looking at him in utter disbelief. The crowd’s going crazy. And then we were double soloing, in harmony. We go for about five minutes, finish, he kisses me on the cheek, and he leaps into the darkness and I never saw him again. Literally, he just disappeared, like a fairy would!”

You can listen to the live audio from the performance below:

Brittany Howard released her latest solo single, Red Flags, back in November. You can view the full list of her 2024 tour dates via her official website.

Related Artists

Brittany HowardPrince

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

The Gear Used By David Gilmour on Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

2

PRS Horsemeat, Mary Cries, and Wind Through The Trees review – ignore the names, enjoy the sounds

3

Universal Audio OX Stomp Review: a world-class cab sim hampered by technological issues

4

“It fits like a glove” Shawn Mendes on what makes his signature Martin guitar a truly unique instrument

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.