Ozzy Osbourne says T-Pain’s War Pigs cover is “the best ever”

Ozzy Osbourne has praised T-Pain for his recent cover of Black Sabbath‘s hit War Pigs, which he hailed as the “best ever”.

T-Pain covered the iconic track in March for his covers album On Top Of The Covers, on which he also featured renditions of tracks by the likes of Journey and Sam Smith.

Last month, a video of the singer-rapper performing War Pigs live went viral and T-Pain was widely acclaimed for his take on the song, which adds a soulful twist while retaining the rockier spirit of the original song.

Now, Osbourne has expressed his approval of the cover on social media. “This is the best cover of War Pigs ever. Why didn’t you guys call me?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This is the best cover of “War Pigs” ever. Why didn’t you guys call me? https://t.co/yf0IjUninA — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 10, 2024

In other Osbourne news, the Prince of Darkness recently had to dispel rumours that he had died following the circulation of numerous death hoax videos online.

“I’m not dead,” he declared on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast [via Blabbermouth]. “I’m not going any-fucking-where. And I’m gonna go up and do some more gigs before I’m finished anyway.”

“[They have YouTube clips saying] ‘People who have died today’. And they put it on that I died,” he says. “The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘celebrities who have died today’, and there’s a picture of me. And I go, ‘I’m not dead. I’m not really dead. Just a little flesh wound.’”

Meanwhile, his wife Sharon recently admitted that she’s open to reviving Ozzfest as a travelling festival, provided that bands are “realistic” with the fees they’re asking to perform at the event. The last Ozzfest took place in 2018, with the Osbournes citing “greedy” management as the reason the event was shuttered after more than two decades.