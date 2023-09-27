Ozzy Osbourne will record “one more album” and hopes to tour again next year

Ozzy Osbourne has said he hopes to make “one more album” and attempt to tour again next year.

The former Black Sabbath frontman has revealed he is working on his 14th solo studio album – which will be the follow-up to 2022’s Patient Number 9 – and is planning to start recording it in early 2024.

READ MORE: Corey Taylor says Ozzy Osbourne once asked to be the 10th member of Slipknot

“I’ve done two albums fairly recently, but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road,” Osbourne tells Metal Hammer in a new interview.

“I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year,” he adds. “I want to take my time with this one!”

Osbourne initially announced his retirement from touring in February and cancelled all his upcoming tour dates, which had been postponed multiple times owing to his ongoing health issues. He later said that he hoped to return to the stage at some point in the future, and was booked to headline Power Trip Festival in the US but had to pull out.

Earlier this month, Osbourne had his fourth and final neck surgery to repair damage he’d sustained in a fall in 2019, which dislodged metal rods that were put into his body after a quad bike crash in 2003. Speaking on The Osbournes podcast, he said that regardless of how the surgery went, he wouldn’t undergo anymore operations because he felt he “can’t do it anymore”.

He speaks of his recovery elsewhere in the Metal Hammer interview, revealing that he’s “feeling okay” but “can’t walk properly yet”.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god,” Osbourne says. “I’m feeling okay – it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great.”