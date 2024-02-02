Paramount gets Creed, Patrick Stewart and more singing Higher in unhinged Super Bowl ad

Paramount is diving headfirst into the craziness of Super Bowl ads with a star-studded commercial featuring Creed, Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Peppa Pig, and Arnold from Hey Arnold, among (many) others.

In the video, the wild cast finds themselves trapped on an icy canyon on Paramount Mountain. And the solution? To have Stewart throw a Hail Mary over the mountain using Arnold’s “football-shaped head” of course.

As the characters argue over whether or not to “throw the child”, Creed members Scott Stapp and Mark Tremonti make a surprise appearance, jamming to their 1999 hit single Higher.

“It’s the fifth quarter, and we need a hole-in-one before the seventh-inning stretch. Be brave,” Stewart says, before chucking Arnold across the mountain and belting to the lyrics “I just threw him higher”.

And if all of that sounds like a fever dream, don’t worry, it’s just the Super Bowl ad virus making its way around.

Check out the full video below.

Paramount’s Super Bowl commercial featuring Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Stewart, Creed, and… several others:

pic.twitter.com/i8cIUzGQBq — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 1, 2024

In other news, Creed are set to reunite for their first show in 12 years on the ‘Summer of ‘99’ cruise this spring. The band will then embark on a massive 40-date tour in the US, kicking off on 17 July in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“I feel like I’m as strong as I’ve ever been vocally, and looking forward to sharing the stage with the guys again,” frontman Scott Stapp said in a statement. “The fans have clearly let us know they feel it’s long overdue. I want to give them what they deserve. I’m ready to bring it.”