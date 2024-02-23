logo
Jimmy Page, Brian May, Tony Iommi, and James Bay celebrate launch of Gibson Garage London: “It’s a new era in rock – and the Twang is still the Thang!”

The shop officially opens its doors on 24 February — but here’s a first look.

James Bay, Tony Iommi, Jimmy Page, and Sir Brian May at the Gibson Garage London kickoff event on February 22, 2024.

Image: Dave Hogan

 
Gibson is set to open its doors to its first-ever flagship store outside of the US this week. Celebrating the launch are Jimmy Page, Brian May, Tony Iommi, and James Bay, who’ve arrived to mark the official opening of the new London store.

Inspired by its Nashville flagship store, Gibson Garage London, which opens to the public this Saturday (24 February), is described as the “ultimate guitar experience and destination” for music lovers worldwide.

There, visitors can plug in and play more than 300 electric and acoustic guitars across Gibson, Gibson Custom, Gibson Acoustic, Epiphone, and Kramer, explore the entire collection of Maestro pedals and more across 4,500 square feet of retail space.

Gibson Garage London
Credit: Gibson

You can also design your own Made-to-Measure guitar inside the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab, and the London store also features a dedicated acoustic guitar room with one of the largest displays of Gibson acoustic guitars in the entire UK, as well as areas for Epiphone electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and the biggest display of Kramer guitars in the UK.

Gibson Garage London
Credit: Gibson
Gibson Garage London
Credit: Gibson

At a kickoff event earlier this week, fans enjoyed a special “In Conversation” event with Jimmy Page, as well as live music from James Bay and Rosie Frater-Taylor up on the Gibson Garage London stage. The brand also announced their new guitar partnership with the Led Zeppelin legend – starting with a Custom Shop recreation of his 1971 Gibson EDS-1275 double neck.

“Jimmy Page deserves a very important chapter in the history of Gibson,” says brand president and CEO Cesar Gueikian. “We think of Jimmy as an Ambassador Emeritus of guitars and a music trailblazer in the birth and evolution of rock! In many ways, Jimmy is responsible for the success, continued innovation, and evolution of post-Golden-Era Gibson.”

Of the store’s opening, Brian May says: “The new Gibson Garage London will be just what we all used to dream a guitar shop should be-a place where a young player can feel welcome and mix with the finest instruments, amps, and ancillary gear-and NOT be told to keep their hands to themselves! It’s a new era in Rock – and the Twang is still the Thang!”

“It’s really great that Gibson have chosen London to create a new Gibson Garage,” Iommi adds. “It’s not your average guitar shop-it’s a place where musicians can go to get inspired. Whatever style of player you may be there’s such a wide variety of guitars to choose from. Enjoy!”

The new Gibson Garage London is located at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK just off Oxford Street.

Learn more at Gibson.

