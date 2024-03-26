logo
News

Pattie Boyd memorabilia collection – which includes love letters from George Harrison and Eric Clapton – sells for nearly £3 million at auction

One iconic piece of artwork went for almost £2 million on its own.

[L-R] George Harrison with Pattie Boyd, and Eric Clapton with Pattie Boyd

Credit: Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Memorabilia belonging to Pattie Boyd, the former wife of both George Harrison and Eric Clapton, has sold for almost £3 million at a recent auction via Christie’s.

Among the collection are letters from the trio’s love triangle, as well as photos and drawings – including the original artwork Clapton decided on for the cover of Derek and the Dominos’ 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

The artwork was expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, but eventually went for £1,976,000, a huge chunk of the overall £2,818,184 the collection sold for in total.

There are also handwritten postcards and letters, plectrums, and dresses from the 1970s in the collection. One love letter from Clapton, sent in January 1971, was written on a page torn from a copy of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men, and was expected to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000. However, it eventually went for £119,700.

Meanwhile, the original handwritten lyrics for Harrison’s solo track Mystical One went for £47,800, while a photo of The Beatles in India in 1968 was sold for £52,920.

Model and photographer Boyd says of the sales, “I am completely blown away by the enthusiasm of international bidders for these special treasures that I have always loved.

“I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters.’ I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures – I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto.”

She married Harrison in 1966 after they met on the set of the 1964 movie A Hard Day’s Night. Harrison and Clapton were friends, and Boyd divorced Harrison in 1977 before marrying his friend in 1979. They then divorced themselves in 1989.

For more information on the results of the auction, head to Christie’s.

Related Artists

Eric ClaptonGeorge Harrison

Trending Now

1

A Taylor Swift fan was going to sell a signed guitar to pay for her wedding – until fellow Swifties stepped in to help

2

Beetronics Nectar review – a versatile ‘tone sweetener’ that will enhance any pedalboard

3

“Hate is a precursor to knowing that you’re doing something well” While She Sleeps on why they’ll keep evolving their sound – no matter what anyone else thinks

4

Blackstar ID:Core V4 Review: Blackstar claims it’s created an amp for practice, recording, movies and gaming – but are they right?

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.