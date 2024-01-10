Watch Paul Davids record guitar with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda

Musician and guitar YouTuber Paul Davids was recently asked by Mike Shinoda if he would play guitar with him for a performance of his 2023 track, Already Over.

Davids joined a collection of talented musicians pulled together by Shinoda himself for the latest instalment of his Already Over Sessions series, which this time took place in London’s Metropolis Studios.

The series sees Shinoda collaborate with musicians from across the globe to put new spins on the song. The full-length recording has been released on Shinoda’s YouTube channel, where he states that the session “is the first and only time” the collection of artists played together.

“So this is kind of wild, but I just got a message from Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park asking if I want to play a song with him. So the one and only correct response is ‘absolutely’,” says Davids in his video. The guitarist documents the process of how he learned the track and nailed the tone in the footage, where he experiments with a Neural DSP Quad Cortex.

Davids joined vocalist Leona Nørskov Jørgensen, Diego Riera on rhythm guitar, bassist Ellie Dixon, drummer Sam Arrow, and Charles Berthoud on the keyboard for the session. The group even had some leftover time to jam further, so Shinoda decided that a cover of Linkin Park’s Castle Of Glass would be a fitting song to play.

You can watch both Davids’ video about the special collaboration, and catch the full recordings of the two tracks from Shinoda below:

You can view the latest updates from Shinoda via his official website. You can also check out more from Paul Davids via his YouTube channel.