logo
News

Watch Paul Davids record guitar with Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda

“I just got a message from Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park asking if I want to play a song with him. So the one and only correct response is ‘absolutely!’”

Mike Shinoda on stage. He is playing a Strat and is singing into a mic. He is wearing a dark coloured cap and t-shirt.

Image: Guy Prives / Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Musician and guitar YouTuber Paul Davids was recently asked by Mike Shinoda if he would play guitar with him for a performance of his 2023 track, Already Over.

Davids joined a collection of talented musicians pulled together by Shinoda himself for the latest instalment of his Already Over Sessions series, which this time took place in London’s Metropolis Studios.

The series sees Shinoda collaborate with musicians from across the globe to put new spins on the song. The full-length recording has been released on Shinoda’s YouTube channel, where he states that the session “is the first and only time” the collection of artists played together.

“So this is kind of wild, but I just got a message from Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park asking if I want to play a song with him. So the one and only correct response is ‘absolutely’,” says Davids in his video. The guitarist documents the process of how he learned the track and nailed the tone in the footage, where he experiments with a Neural DSP Quad Cortex.

Davids joined vocalist Leona Nørskov Jørgensen, Diego Riera on rhythm guitar, bassist Ellie Dixon, drummer Sam Arrow, and Charles Berthoud on the keyboard for the session. The group even had some leftover time to jam further, so Shinoda decided that a cover of Linkin Park’s Castle Of Glass would be a fitting song to play.

You can watch both Davids’ video about the special collaboration, and catch the full recordings of the two tracks from Shinoda below:

You can view the latest updates from Shinoda via his official website. You can also check out more from Paul Davids via his YouTube channel.

Related Artists

Paul Davids

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Trending Now

1

Walrus Audio Canvas Tuner review: it might not be the tuner you need, but it’s the tuner you want

2

UAFX Lion Review: UA’s most raucous amp pedal yet delivers the goods

3

“I was hoping not to get cancelled”: Unprocessed’s Manuel Gardner Fernandes talks cyberbullying and new album ‘…And Everything in Between’

4

What I’d buy this week: a guitarist’s guide to the new year’s new gear

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E13: MXR Joshua Ambient Echo

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.