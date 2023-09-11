logo
News

“He thinks of himself as an interpreter of my songs, and I don’t think they need f**king interpreting”: Pete Townshend on his musical relationship with Roger Daltrey

“Roger and I are not diametrically opposed, we’re just very, very different.”

[L-R] Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend

Credit: Jo Hale/Redferns

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend has spoken on the creative differences between himself and frontman Roger Daltrey.

Townshend has shared that he feels the two of them are “just very, very different”, but despite this there are moments when they can come together musically.

One moment in particular that Townshend has referred to is on The Song Is Over, originally from the band’s fifth album, Who’s Next. On September 15 this year, the band are due to release Who’s Next | Life House, a huge box set which features unheard songs and newly remixed ones from the Who’s Next era, and the shelved Life House project.

Speaking to Uncut magazine, Townshend discusses the track, and the difference between himself and Daltrey: “Roger and I are not diametrically opposed, we’re just very, very different.”

He later adds, “When we get together musically, there are moments – like on this song – where we’re both using the band that he began and I developed over the years to come together and acknowledge that there’s something greater than the two of us.”

Townshend also states that he feels Daltrey sees himself as an “interpreter” of his songs, “I don’t think they need fucking interpreting,” he says. “In fact, I may have said myself that he’s a great interpreter of my work. It’s unnecessary. He’s the singer in a band and I write the songs for the band. That’s the way it works.

“I’m surprised that Roger hasn’t tried to write more songs. When I first got him songwriting, he did a session with me at my home studio in Twickenham and wrote Here For More [the B-side of The Seeker, 1970]. I remember saying to him ‘this is like a fucking Buddy Holly song. It’s absolutely magnificent!’… I think he doesn’t have the patience for it.”

Find out more about the Who’s Next | Life House box set on the band’s official website.

Related Artists

Pete TownshendRoger DaltreyThe Who

Related Tags

#Artist#Rock

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 13 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.