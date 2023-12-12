logo
News

Pete Townshend says The Who’s last tour stop “feels like the end of an era”

“I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next.”

Pete Townshend of The Who

Image: Jo Hale / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend has spoken about the uncertainties surrounding the group’s future following the end of their recent tour.

Performing with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for a brief run of shows this summer, The Who wrapped up their tour with a special concert at Sandringham Estate this August.

Speaking about what’s to come in a new interview with Record Collector, Townshend reveals that the fate of the band is up in the air, and says that he’ll be discussing The Who’s future with fellow member Roger Daltrey as they reach the “end of an era”.

“I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next,” he says. “Because Sandringham shouldn’t feel like the end of anything but it feels like the end of an era.”

“It’s a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun?” Townshend adds. “So, I wrote to Roger and said, ‘come on, let’s have a chat and see what’s there.’”

The guitarist also admits that he had fun in the band’s latest trek despite the fact that he’s “never really enjoyed touring at all,” saying: “This last couple of bashes – the U.K. tour, the shows in Europe and the American tour (in 2022) – I admit I started to get a real feeling of fulfilment.”

“I feel very lucky to still be doing this at my age, to still be able to perform.”

Earlier this year, the band released a massive box set titled Who’s Next | Life House, featuring a whopping 155 tracks, including 89 previously unreleased ones and 57 that have been freshly remixed.

Townshend told Uncut at the time that while he’s comfortable ‘doing what he’s doing with the band’, “we’re pushing the age envelope as far as it can possibly go.”

Related Artists

Pete TownshendThe Who

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

PRS Horsemeat, Mary Cries, and Wind Through The Trees review – ignore the names, enjoy the sounds

2

Universal Audio OX Stomp Review: a world-class cab sim hampered by technological issues

3

“It fits like a glove” Shawn Mendes on what makes his signature Martin guitar a truly unique instrument

4

The hidden guitar genius of the Beach Boys: five essential tracks for guitar lovers

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.