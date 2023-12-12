Pete Townshend says The Who’s last tour stop “feels like the end of an era”

The Who guitarist Pete Townshend has spoken about the uncertainties surrounding the group’s future following the end of their recent tour.

Performing with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for a brief run of shows this summer, The Who wrapped up their tour with a special concert at Sandringham Estate this August.

Speaking about what’s to come in a new interview with Record Collector, Townshend reveals that the fate of the band is up in the air, and says that he’ll be discussing The Who’s future with fellow member Roger Daltrey as they reach the “end of an era”.

“I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next,” he says. “Because Sandringham shouldn’t feel like the end of anything but it feels like the end of an era.”

“It’s a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun?” Townshend adds. “So, I wrote to Roger and said, ‘come on, let’s have a chat and see what’s there.’”

The guitarist also admits that he had fun in the band’s latest trek despite the fact that he’s “never really enjoyed touring at all,” saying: “This last couple of bashes – the U.K. tour, the shows in Europe and the American tour (in 2022) – I admit I started to get a real feeling of fulfilment.”

“I feel very lucky to still be doing this at my age, to still be able to perform.”

Earlier this year, the band released a massive box set titled Who’s Next | Life House, featuring a whopping 155 tracks, including 89 previously unreleased ones and 57 that have been freshly remixed.

Townshend told Uncut at the time that while he’s comfortable ‘doing what he’s doing with the band’, “we’re pushing the age envelope as far as it can possibly go.”