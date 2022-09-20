Peter Frampton to perform his final shows seated: “I have progressed in my disease”

Peter Frampton has revealed that due to his health condition, he will be playing while seated on his upcoming final shows in Europe.

The guitar legend revealed the details of his farewell tour in a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, saying: “Well. . . my legs are not good, and I’ve decided I am going to sit down on these upcoming tour dates in Europe. I can’t stand. That would be dangerous for me now, because I get so carried away when I’m playing that I’m liable to fall over (laughs).”

“It’s starting to affect my hands, but not enough yet, so I can still play a good lick,” said Frampton, who’s quick to share his anxieties about returning onstage again.

Advertisement

“But I’ll be honest, I’m so anxious about it. I haven’t played over there in so long, and I have progressed in my disease. . . I sat down for the first time (at Buddy Holly’s 85th Birthday Celebration) and. . . it felt very comfortable (laughs).”

Asked if he’s had any regrets over the course of his shining six-decade career, Frampton admitted: “Only two things: I would’ve waited to make an album after Comes Alive!, and never put out I’m In You. Breaking All The Rules would’ve been a much better follow-up record. And I wouldn’t have done the Sgt. Pepper movie.”

Back in 2019, Frampton announced his retirement from touring after revealing that he had been diagnosed with a degenerative muscle disease called Inclusion-Body Myositis, which will eventually hamper his ability to play the guitar.

The guitarist told Rolling Stone at the time: “We decided to do a farewell tour now since I don’t want to go out and not be able to play well. If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good. I want to rock it.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, though, Frampton was forced to cancel the 2020 concerts of his finale tour of Europe and the UK — until now.

Check out Frampton’s upcoming tour schedule here.