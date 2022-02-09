Pixies’ Frank Black on his relationship with Kim Deal: “We’re always friends. You don’t be in a band together and not be friends”

Pixies frontman and songwriter Frank Black has spoken about his relationship with former bassist-singer Kim Deal in a new interview, saying that despite not speaking often, the two remain friends.

Black was answering fan questions for The Guardian ahead of the release of Live In Brixton, an expansive eight-disc release documenting the Pixies’ sold out reunion shows in 2004.

When asked whether he and Deal were on friendly terms, Black said: “I mean, we’re always friends. You don’t be in a band together and not be friends.”

“I don’t recall when I last spoke to her, and I’m not very good at Christmas cards,” he continued. “We did a lot of tours together, we wrote together and we made all those records together… but nothing is forever.”

Black also gave his thoughts on Kim Deal rejoining his musical endeavours, saying he felt it was a “damned if you do and damned if you don’t” situation.

“If you don’t get back together, people say: ‘Oh, that’s a bit sad. What are your memories? What are your regrets?’ ,” he explained. “And if you don’t break up and stay together, everyone says: ‘Oh, are you guys still together, doing that same old shtick?’”

Deal, who left the Pixies in 1993 and then again in 2013, has been the guitarist and singer The Breeders, a band she formed with her twin sister, Kelley Deal. Last year, the band dropped their first single in three years: a cover of The Dirt Eaters from His Name Is Alive for the 4AD covers compilation Bills and Aches and Blues.