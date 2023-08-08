Post Malone gifts his “favourite” Fender Tele to an 11-year-old fan

As further evidence that he’s the coolest rapper in the game, Post Malone gifted a $5,000 Fender Telecaster to a lucky 11-year-old fan during a recent show.

The fan, named Winter, attended Post’s concert at Tampa Bay on Tuesday (1 August) when he gave her his “favourite” blue Fender Telecaster and signed the instrument.

Jenn, Winter’s mother, told TMZ that Winter and her other daughter, Brooklyn, are huge fans of Post Malone, and that this is their fifth time attending his shows.

“We’re told Winter doesn’t know how to play the guitar, but the rare gift might be enough to get her into learning,” the outlet reports. “In handing it over, Post made the young girl promise to treat the instrument with respect, and Jenn says that’s exactly what they’ll do.”

Watch the awesome exchange below.

🎶There ain’t no angels in this world🎶 Except for Post Malone 🖤✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/tUh49ojHgC — Post Malone Crew (@ThePostyCrew) August 2, 2023

In other news, Malone recently revealed that he has suffered long-term side effects from the excessive use of magic mushrooms.

“Yeah, I take shrooms,” the rapper said in a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I like shrooms… [but] not as much as I used to. It’s really affected my short-term memory. Maybe it was just a stint of habitual overuse. Daily. But now I take a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh.”

Malone’s new album Austin is now out. Listen to the lead single Chemical below.