Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert is leaving the band

American punk band Turnstile have announced the departure of guitarist and co-founder Brady Ebert.

The band announced Ebert’s exit on Saturday (13 August) in an Instagram Story, though no further details have yet been provided.

“Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways,” read the band’s message. “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Ebert co-founded Turnstile with singer Brendan Yates back in 2010, alongside guitarist Sean Cullen, bassist Franz Lyons, and drummer Daniel Fang. He has played on all three of the band’s studio albums, including last year’s immensely successful Glow On, which topped the US Hard Rock charts.

Ebert made his last public appearances with Turnstile earlier this March, when the band performed for a taping for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. They performed four songs: Mystery, Blackout, Don’t Play, and Holiday.

Lambgoat has reported that Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang filed a temporary peace order against Ebert on 4 August that would “prevent Ebert from abusing, contacting, or coming near Fang’s home or employment.” The order was reportedly revoked, however, on 11 August due to a lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, Greg Cerwonka of Take Offense has been filling in for Ebert for the majority of Turnstile’s 2022 dates, including high-profile shows gigs at US festivals Coachella and Lollapalooza.

As of yet, there’s been no from officials as to whether Cerwonka will be a permanent addition to the group, though that’s likely to be ironed out before the band embarks on their Fall 2022 North American tour later this year.

Check out the tickets to Turnstile’s upcoming shows here.