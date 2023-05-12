Queens of the Stone Age announce new album, In Times New Roman…

In Times New Roman… is the band’s eighth studio album and their first since 2017’s Villains.

Queens of the Stone Age have just announced their new album, In Times New Roman…, which will be released later this year.

The group’s new record is set to be released on 16 June via Matador Records. The album announcement was accompanied by the release of the lead single Emotion Sickness, a hard-hitting song that deals with the turmoil and anxiety of living in a chaotic world.

The band premiered the song live at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night, with an official video, directed by Liam Lynch, set to debut on 12 May.

In Times New Roman… is the band’s eighth studio album and their first since 2017’s Villains. The band recorded and mixed the self-produced album at Homme’s Pink Duck Studios in Burbank, California, and added to it at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu.

The album will feature 10 songs, including nine originals and one cover of Elvis Costello’s (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding. In a press release, the band shared that the album reflects their personal and collective experiences in the past few years, as well as their desire to experiment with different sounds and styles.

“We wanted to make an album that was honest and raw, but also adventurous and fun,” Homme said. “We tried to capture the essence of what we do as a band, but also push ourselves to explore new territories and influences. We hope this album will make you feel something, whether it’s joy, anger, sadness or excitement.”