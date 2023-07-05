Queens Of The Stone Age and Spider-Man exchange hugs in bizarre onstage meet-and-greet at Rock Werchter

The web-slinging superhero – or ordinary man in a costume – previously joined the band on stage at the Belgian festival back in 2018.

Queens Of The Stone Age reunited with their old pal Spider-Man at Rock Werchter festival in Belgium last Sunday (2 July).

That might seem like a sentence you never thought you’d read, but the rockers had previously encountered the Marvel superhero at the same festival back in 2018, and invited him on stage.

Last weekend, as QOTSA were about to play their 2007 track Make It Wit Chu, Spider-Man could be seen in the crowd holding a comic book-style sign reading, “Josh, wanna meet again?”

“Holy shit! It’s Spider-Man again. Bring him up… look at him fly,” he said as the costumed man was carried over the crowd. The band meanwhile kept the music low and looping as he joined them on stage and exchanged hugs.

“Hello, Werchter!” Spider Man called into the mic. “OK… I’m gonna keep this fucking short. I have one thing to say… With great power comes great responsibility,” he said, calling the crowd to repeat it back to him.

As the superhero left the stage, Homme said, “Look at him go. Ladies and gentlemen… Spider-Man.”

It appears though that this Spider-Man had some difficulty in making it all happen: “In 2023, a reunion was in the making: Queens Of The Stone Age was back on the Main Stage of Rock Werchter. But there was one problem: Spider-Man had just become a dad and could not be there this year,” reads the description posted by Studio Brussel on YouTube.

“With a beautiful letter to the Belgian radio station Studio Brussel, help was enlisted to get Spider-Man on the Main Stage once again.” You can watch the bizarre moment from the 1.14 mark below:

Homme revealed last month that he was diagnosed with cancer back in 2022, and spoke of how his difficulties had made him realise how important music is to him: “I’ve got nothing against therapy,” he said. “I just don’t go because I play [music] instead.

“Over the last couple years, I’ve done a lot of therapy, but at the end of the day, I understand how to proceed, moving forward with the religion that I use – music.”

Queens Of The Stone Age released their new record, In Times New Roman… last month. For the full list of their upcoming tour dates, check out the QOTSA website.