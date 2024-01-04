logo
Rage Against The Machine “will not be touring or playing live again”, says drummer Brad Wilk

“I don’t want to string people or myself along any further.”

Rage Against the Machine performing live

Credit: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

 

After more than three decades in the game, Rage Against The Machine are hanging up their microphones, according to drummer Brad Wilk, who says that the band “will not be touring or playing live again”.

In a new statement posted to his Instagram account, Wilk wrote: “I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all of the cancelled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim [Commerford], Zack [de la Rocha], Tom [Morello], and I) will not be touring or playing live again.”

“I am sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen,” he added. “I really wish it was…”

No further announcement has been released from the band at the time of writing.

Last year, RATM cancelled the remaining North American leg, as well as the UK and European trek of their highly-anticipated reunion tour following a “severe” leg injury suffered by frontman Zack de la Rocha.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” de la Rocha wrote in a statement. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears.”

In November 2023, Rage Against the Machine were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, though Tom Morello was the only member of the group present to accept the award.

“Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall,” he said.

