Rare live footage of KISS has appeared online and fans are going wild

Some rare footage of KISS performing in Largo and Detroit in 1975 has appeared online, including nearly two hours of rehearsal footage from 1976 too.

A user under the name of Sam Loomis on YouTube has been sporadically uploading the footage to the site spaced over three videos and while it is unclear where the original footage came from exactly, the user has credited Curt Gooch and Ross Radley in the descriptions. Both Gooch and Radley appear to be avid KISS collectors according to a quick Google search, and Gooch is cited as the co-author of Kiss Alive Forever: The Complete Touring History and Party Every Day: The Inside Story of Casablanca Records.

The first video appeared last month which shows an entire show from the Alive! Tour, filmed at the Capitol Centre in Largo, with one of the band’s most iconic gigs appearing a week later – Dressed To Kill at Cobo Hall in Detroit. Only a few seconds of this footage have been made public previously in a documentary released in 2003, and now it’s here in full, floating on the internet and fans are going wild.

One user commented, “From KISS fans all over the world, THANK YOU so so much for this incredible footage.” Another stated, “The quality of this blows me away, this has to be the source tape or a very good remaster. Gives us fans hope that there’s still more out there to see.”

The most recent video was uploaded yesterday (July 5) and shows one hour and 56 minutes of rehearsal footage, where you can even spot a makeup-free Peter Criss.

You can watch all three of the videos below:

KISS are currently out on The End Of The Road tour, you can get remaining tickets here.