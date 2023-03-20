Watch: Rick Beato breaks down Nuno Bettencourt’s solo on Rise: “Don’t practise it for too long because you’re gonna get tendonitis”

YouTuber and musician Rick Beato has given a walk through of the complex guitar solo from Nuno Bettencourt on new Extreme track, Rise.

Extreme’s next album, Six, is due for release on 9 June later this year, and Rise is the first offering from the new record.

It’s been 15 years since the release of the band’s last studio album, Saudades de Rock, which of course means fans have been very excited for the new release. Yet since the single dropped, the guitar solo has become the most prominent talking point, with many guitarists trying to crack it themselves.

In Beato’s video, he walked through the solo, which is played in drop D tuning, and said in awe, “The note choice and everything, when he plays those blues licks, they’re just blazing. But then you get to that false-fingering part, which is beautiful. This is the kind of stuff I like to do. I can’t do it fast like him. You can hear that there’s a pattern to it.”

He added, “It’s hard to play, and if you are trying to play along, don’t practise it for too long because you’re gonna get tendonitis, because I think I got tendonitis just from trying to play it slowly here.

“It’s kind of a complex pattern,” he concluded. “But once you get it I think you’ll be able to play it fast if you practise it.”

You can watch the full video below to see how Beato breaks the process down into memorable chunks:

You can pre-order Six now at Extreme-Band.com.