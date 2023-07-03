Rick Froberg, Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes frontman, dies aged 55

“He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world,” bandmate John Reis writes.

Rick Froberg, the frontman and guitarist of post-hardcore outfits Drive By Jehu, Hot Snakes, and more, has died at the age of 55.

Froberg’s passing was confirmed by longtime collaborator John Reis, who wrote on Instagram that “Rick passed away suddenly last night from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Encinitas, Froberg began his musical journey as a teenager, playing in various bands in the San Diego area. In 1986, he formed the post-hardcore band Pitchfork along with Reis, and together, released an EP and an album titled Eucalyptus in 1990.

After Pitchfork disbanded, Froberg and Reis joined forces with members of Night Soil Man to create Drive Like Jehu. With Froberg serving as singer and guitarist, the group released their eponymous debut album in 1991, followed by the critically acclaimed Yank Crime in 1994. Despite releasing just two albums, the band — whose music is characterised by odd time signatures and intricate guitar playing, has often been credited for their lasting influence on the post-hardcore movement.

While Drive Like Jehu eventually split up as Reis’ other band, Rocket From the Crypt, grew increasingly successful, Froberg remained active in the music scene. In 1999, the pair came together once again to form Hot Snakes. After releasing three albums in the early 2000s, the band went on hiatus in 2005, before reforming in 2010 and releasing another album, Jericho Sirens in 2018.

A couple weeks ago, the musician posted on his Instagram account that a fifth Hot Snakes record was “very nearly done”. Beyond his musical endeavours, Froberg was also known for creating album art and merchandise designs for all of his bands, as well as for Rocket from the Crypt and Reis’ Swami Records label.

Tributes from fellow artists and fans alike have poured in following the news of Froberg’s passing. “I cannot, at all, handle this Rick Froberg news,” Maggie Vail of Hurry Up tweeted. “Front person of my favorite band(s), gem of a human, a million memories and all of them brilliant.”

I cannot, at all, handle this Rick Froberg news. — Maggie Vail (@magicbeans) July 2, 2023

Read more tributes below.

R.I.P. Rick Froberg (Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes, Pitchfork). Drive Like Jehu, 6/11/94, Middle East. This was the only time I saw Rick play live. I remember it was like 100 degrees in the club and the mindblowing version of "Sinews." The whole set was mindblowing. pic.twitter.com/AcLiYRy6JP — Al Quint 🎧✍️📸📚 (@SuburbanVoice) July 2, 2023

So incredibly sad to hear about Rick Froberg. Loved him as a friend, singer, artist, songwriter. A super cool person that never made a bad record in a thirty year career. And a very fun hang. We’ll all miss ya, Rick. This btw is the greatest 7” of all time pic.twitter.com/A8McvNnC0v — Anthony Roman (@Antonharmony) July 2, 2023

seriously heartbroken reading about Rick Froberg. thanks for your music. thanks for making one of the greatest albums to ever exist. https://t.co/rTiIjx3mSv — Exploding In Sound Records (@eisrecords) July 2, 2023

drive like jehu’s two albums possess such a rare energy, frenetic etches from and for the fringe. so totally their own, and influential to so many. also, such a kind human whenever our paths crossed. rest in peace, rick froberg pic.twitter.com/sx7RxpwzLb — RVNG Intl. (@rvngintl) July 3, 2023

Rick Froberg sung and played effortlessly in the only language I ever understood, absolute panic… two microphonic 60s japanese pickups hammering a faceless Marshall, razor sharp and slashing, grasping for some far off surface that never seemed to come. Fuck this one hurts. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2rW0rjQptc — Daniel Danger (@tinymediaempire) July 2, 2023