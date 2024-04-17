“It was difficult for me the first time without Glenn”: Rob Halford “misses Glenn Tipton terribly” when Judas Priest play live

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says he misses guitarist Glenn Tipton “terribly” when the band play live.

Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a decade ago, and as a result doesn’t take part in full live shows any longer, with Andy Sneap filling in for him. During the band’s tour with Saxon and Uriah Heep over the last few weeks, Tipton joined his bandmates for the encore at some shows, playing Metal Gods and Living After Midnight.

Speaking to Classic Rock, Halford says, “It was very, very difficult for me when we went out for the first time without Glenn. God bless Andy Sneap – he’s done a brilliant job and no disrespect to him – but I do miss Glenn terribly when we play live. So when he does come out to have a bang, it’s like, ‘My God!’ It feels so great.”

Meanwhile, fellow guitarist Richie Faulkner is also praising Tipton. Faulkner, who joined Priest in 2011 to replace KK Downing, says, “It’s absolutely vital that Glenn is part of the songwriting team. Rob, Glenn and me, we go into a room with ideas and throw them around. Whatever challenge Glenn has got, that’s what he deals with. If he could play, he would play. If he couldn’t, then I’d take it on. We helped each other out like that.”

Faulkner, who’s over 30 years Tipton’s senior, continues, “Glenn’s like an older brother. When I joined he took me under his wing as the other guitar player. When we were on the road, we’d go out together. So when he pulled back from touring, I did feel like my brother wasn’t there. But I know what it’s like to have something threaten your future career or your ability to play guitar.”

Judas Priest are currently touring the US, and will be returning to Europe across June and July for a series of shows.

You can check out their website for more information.