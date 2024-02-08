“I’ve been too much into playing jazz guitar licks and showing off”: Robby Krieger on why he’s not had much commercial success since The Doors

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger, founding member of The Doors, perform onstage during the Give Back Through Music’s Leslie West Tribute Concert at The Canyon Club on January 23, 2024 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Robby Krieger has explained why he believes he’s not had much commercial success following his time in the Doors.

Krieger has mostly been an instrumental artist since the Doors ceased operation in the late ’70s, and recently formed a new group, The Soul Savages, “for fun” two years ago. They are about to release their debut album, billed as “cinematic groove music” mixing soul, jazz, blues, psychedelia and more.

Speaking in a new interview with Classic Rock, Krieger is asked what makes his new group different from other instrumental outfits he’s been a part of.

“My goal has always been to have an instrumental hit like Booker T. & the M.G.’s [with Green Onions],” he says. “So far I haven’t had much success doing that. But I think with this band I might be closer to it because most of my previous attempts, I think I’ve been too much into playing jazz guitar licks and showing off.

“I think this record is more about the songs, and maybe we’ll have a better chance to make a hit.”

Meanwhile, Krieger also recently went on the search for his stolen early ‘60s Gibson SG Special, which has been missing for many years.

The model holds sentimental value to him, as it was his first ever electric guitar. It was stolen from the band’s rehearsal space in the late ‘60s and the guitarist is still holding out hope that it’s out there somewhere.

Krieger auditioned for the Doors with the guitar, and also used it to write Light My Fire. It can be heard in use on the first two Doors albums.

In an interview with Guitar World, Krieger has reassured that he’s still looking out for the missing guitar: “I was lucky enough to find another like it, [but] I’m still looking for my original SG… If anyone out there knows anything about that, please call me,” he said. “Seriously!”