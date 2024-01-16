Robby Krieger is still looking for his stolen Gibson SG, and he hopes you can help find it

Robby Krieger of The Doors is still hoping to be reunited with his stolen early ‘60s Gibson SG Special, which has been missing for many years.

The model holds sentimental value to Krieger, as it was his first ever electric guitar. It was stolen from the band’s rehearsal space in the late ‘60s and the guitarist is still holding out hope that it is out there somewhere.

The guitar is a Red ‘63 or ‘64 Gibson SG Special, with the serial number 88779, and it has black P-90 pickups. Krieger found a replacement for the guitar – a red 1967 model model – way back when it was taken, but he began to think back to the magic of his original model when writing his book, Set The Night On Fire.

Krieger posted a video to YouTube back in 2021 calling for people to help track down the model, but at the time the serial number was listed incorrectly. This has now been updated in the video’s description.

Krieger auditioned for the Doors with the guitar, and also used it to write Light My Fire. It can be heard in use on the first two Doors albums.

In a new interview with Guitar World, Krieger has reassured that he is still looking out for the missing guitar: “I was lucky enough to find another like it, [but] I’m still looking for my original SG… If anyone out there knows anything about that, please call me,” he says. “Seriously!”

Also in the forthcoming interview, Krieger reveals that he first found love with the SG after a Chuck Berry gig at the Santa Monica Civic Center, where the iconic blues artist actually played on an ES-335. “He played this beautiful cherry red Gibson ES-335,” remembers Krieger. “Next day I decided to trade in one of my flamenco guitars for an ES-335. But as it turned out, the ES-335 was too expensive, and the only guitar I could afford was a Gibson SG.”

If you think you know the whereabouts of Krieger’s SG, or can provide any information which may help him locate it, you can email FindRobbysGuitar@gmail.com.