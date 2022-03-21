Robert Fripp and Toyah get unruly in cover of Kaiser Chiefs’ I Predict A Riot

Robert Fripp and Toyah have posted the latest episode of their Sunday Lunch cover series, sharing their take on I Predict A Riot, a cut from Kaiser Chiefs’ fourth LP, The Bands 05.

In the episode, Fripp once again dons the colours of the Ukrainian flag in his vest-tie combination, while a cardboard drawing showcases a lighthouse with the word “Hope” written beside it.

“This week’s Sunday Lunch is really a belter – and we predict a lot more than a riot!” wrote the couple in the video’s caption. Watch it below:

The couple have shown their support for Ukraine in several videos this month, beginning with a cover of Living Colour’s Cult Of Personality titled Ukraine We Hear You. That was followed up by a cover of Neil Young’s Rockin’ In The Free World which featured the message “A Free World For All Is The Dog’s Bollocks” on a cardboard picket.

In other King Crimson news, the progressive rock group are the subjects of a brand new rock documentary which premiered at this year’s SXSW film festival. In The Court Of The Crimson King which gets its name from the band’s iconic debut album, features in-depth interviews with Fripp and the band’s former members.