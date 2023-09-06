logo
News

Robert Fripp hails this classic nu-metal riff as “astonishing”

Hint: it’s a song from the rocker’s Sunday Lunch series.

Robert Fripp

Image: Steve Thorne / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

There are guitar riffs, and then there are guitar riffs that even King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp deems “truly astonishing”.

The latter, as Fripp reveals to Guitar World, is none other than Blind by nu-metal pioneers Korn, a song he covered last year on his popular Sunday Lunch series.

The guitarist — who’s perhaps better known more recently for his shenanigans as one half of Toyah and Robert — told the publication that he heard Korn for the first time when they chose to cover Blind, and that he was “really impressed” by the band’s guitarists James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch.

“They’re heavily into seven-strings and alternative tunings,” Fripp says, before circling back to the song Blind, which he describes as “such an amazing riff.”

“It’s truly astonishing how the two guitars interact with each other,” he says. “Doing it as a single guitar tuned to E, I hope they forgive me, but I gave it the best shot I could possibly give it from a place of respect.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fripp also spoke about his experience with seven-string guitars, saying, “When I worked with Steve Vai on G3 for the first time in 1997, I was actually the ‘G4’ – I would be doing the play-on music rather than get up as one of the three shredders. Steve was probably the first mainstream person to use a seven-string, with the Ibanez that was made for him. I didn’t have one, so Fernandes made me one.”

“But with all my work in King Crimson and Guitar Craft, I didn’t get around to using it. Then it went into Crimson storage in Seattle and it didn’t get shipped back here until a few months ago, then Sidney [Fripp’s mystery student] borrowed it for a while.”

While he didn’t manage to use the axe on his Blind cover, Fripp says that he “found some time to get more hands-on” with the guitar and “wondered what tuning [he’d] use”.

“I figured it would be best to go with C pentatonic with a top A. I don’t like a B on the bass. I don’t like B as a note… it’s unsound,” he explains. “If I tune low, it has to be A, which is probably closer to what Slipknot might use.”

Related Artists

KornRobert Fripp

Related Tags

#Artist

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Universal Audio UAFX Heavenly

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 14 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.