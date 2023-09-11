logo
News

“There are King Crimson fans who have been outraged at my conduct!”: Robert Fripp on the response to his Sunday Lunch YouTube covers

The guitar maestro shares why he’s not quite the austere musician some fans think he is.

Robert Fripp of King Crimson

Image: Steve Thorne / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

King Crimson mastermind Robert Fripp has touched on the feelings of outrage some fans harbour towards his Sunday Lunch series with wife and singer Toyah Willcox.

Speaking to Prog Magazine, the guitar maestro says that responses to the pair’s musical covers have ranged from delight to offence, and that the positive responses so far have been “remarkable and overwhelming”.

Fripp adds that while the series might have shattered fans’ illusions about his super-serious public persona, the humour reflected in those videos have always been there.

“There are Italian King Crimson fans who have been outraged at my conduct,” he says. “But some Italian commentators have pointed out, ‘Well, can you remember Giles, Giles And Fripp?’”

“So there has been this aspect of Robert, which has been submerged for years, but within the Crimson camp there are acknowledgements that Fripp’s humour is dry, but nevertheless it is there.”

As for whether King Crimson’s proggy days are over for good, Fripp said recently that he’s committed to Sunday Lunch right now, though “I’ve learned from having attempted to get away from King Crimson in 1974, 1984, 2003 and 2008 that it’s probably hard to say!”

“Nowadays there are factors we have to take into account,” he explained. “I have to admit there are no current plans, but there were no plans when we went on hiatus back in the past either. We have to take into account that I’m committed to another band right now – Toyah and Robert.”

“Given something as complex as King Crimson, you’d have three men who would be approaching 80 for the next tour [Fripp, Levin and Mel Collins],” said the 77-year-old musician. “Is that likely? Well, I can’t really comment on that, but my focus is on this new project with Toyah.”

To see more of Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s ridiculous antics, head to Toyah’s YouTube channel.

Related Artists

King CrimsonRobert FrippToyah Willcox

Related Tags

#Artist

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 13 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.