Robert Fripp and Toyah kickstart the holidays with singalong series of Christmas tunes

The holidays are upon us once again, and Robert Fripp and Toyah are getting in the festive spirit. The latest episode of the couple’s Sunday Lunch series is the first in what appears to be an upcoming series of Christmas singalongs.

For yesterday’s (21 November) upload, Fripp and Toyah invited viewers to sing with them to Silent Night. The familiar kitchen, in where dozens of Sunday Lunch videos had been shot over the last year, also got a festive redecoration: a sign hung in the back read “Fripp’s ma Christmas Bitch”

“Its that crazy time of year, and it’s no exception in the FrippCox household, are we ready for a singalong?” wrote the video’s caption.

Watch it below:

Along with the Sunday Lunch episode, the couple also shared another instalment of their Burning Questions series. This time, the couple answered a fan who asked “How does one find inspiration to move forward when learning the guitar, keyboard or piano?”

“For me it’s improvisation,” Toyah said. “So you always run over the keys on your hands, you memorise them, visualise them, make yourself do that but then improvise with them.”

“Even if you’re improvising to a [very simple piece of jazz] it’s so fulfilling; and you discover yourself and your own ‘tunality’ within yourself,” she continued. “I’d say improv is just as important as the absolute workings of music.”

Fripp agreed, adding: “We begin with perspiration, we learn our instrument, we learn the music and then we play. And as we’re playing we may find that the music comes to life beneath our fingers, and as we play more and more we may find that music is always alive.

“So what we do is we do our part: we do our practice, we do our work, we do our perspiration. Then we find maybe that inspiration – the life within the music – finds a way of coming to us.”