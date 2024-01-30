Robert Fripp and Toyah share chaotic cover of Beastie Boys’ Fight For Your Right

While King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and the multi-talented Toyah Willcox are both formidable in their own fields, their collaborative Sunday Lunch series has quickly proven that their combined star power is irresistible.

The duo started up Sunday Lunch in 2021, serving up covers of Slipknot, Billy Idol, Rage Against The Machine and more. Their latest instalment is sure to be another fan-favourite; the duo have cooked up a rip-roaring cover of the Beastie Boys’ (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!).

The video is further proof of how Fripp and Toyah totally commit to a cover. With a low angled camera capturing the action, Toyah dons a bucket hat as she embodies the flippant attitude of the hip-hop group, while Fripp, as ever, handles the guitar parts with a snarl.

Masses of online fans love to see the duo’s lighthearted versions of music bangers – the pair are so beloved that they even toured the UK last October, performing the Sunday Lunch songs in concert.

While there’s no future Sunday Lunch tour in place, Robert Fripp is scheduled to embark on a run of spoken word An Evening With… dates with King Crimson manager David Singleton. The Englishmen Abroad Q&A evenings will be held in California this February and March.

The pair have explained that the evenings will come as “an opportunity to ask the questions that get us out of bed in the morning…”

“Where does music come from? What does it take to survive the music business? When does the impossible become possible? Can music change the world? Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden? May the embers of burning questions now be gently fanned!”