logo
News

Ryan Gosling steals the Oscars with flawless performance of I’m Just Ken – flanked by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen

Oppenheimer may have won more awards, but Barbie stole the night, courtesy of Ryan Gosling and some rock royalty.

[L-R] Ryan Gosling and Slash perform onstage at the Oscars 2024

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

The 2024 Oscars looked to be a resounding success, with Barbenheimer taking the spotlight and even reports of a naked man onstage (although all we saw was a floating card about 3 feet from the ground).

But the best moment of the 96th Academy Awards, dare we say, came when Ryan Gosling took to the stage to perform I’m Just Ken from Barbie, flanked by both Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen.

If you were living under a rock last year, Barbie took the world by storm, was a defining theme of social media memes for months, and grossed close to $1.5 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

So it was a given the film would be a major centrepiece of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Barbie was nominated in nine categories, but only secured one – Best Original Song for Billie Eilish and Finneas’s ballad What Was I Made For? Sadly, the movie lost out in many categories to its arch-nemesis, Christopher Nolan’s atom bomb epic, Oppenheimer.

But while Oppenheimer stole the night in terms of awards, Barbie took the unofficial crown courtesy of Ryan Gosling’s knockout performance of I’m Just Ken.

Watch in the footage below as Gosling brings the house down with a flawless performance, both watched and assisted by a who’s who of Hollywood’s elite.

Both Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen – who played on the studio version of the track – offer their guitar chops, with Slash contributing to the song’s climax with a killer Les Paul-fueled solo, and Mark Ronson – producer of the film’s soundtrack – plays bass, too.

When the news broke that Wolfgang Van Halen would be appearing on the Barbie soundtrack, he said: “I have a lot of textural stuff throughout the film with two major spots where I do some soloing. One in particular is pretty cool because it’s the big song that Ryan Gosling sings and Slash plays on it as well! Such a cool opportunity. Honoured to be a part of it.”

[L-R] Wolfgang Van Halen and Ryan Gosling perform onstage at the Oscars 2024
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Related Artists

SlashWolfgang Van Halen

Trending Now

1

Positive Grid Spark Live review – a radical leap forward for live performers

2

How Magnolia Park become pop-punk’s new hellraisers

3

“Every time I’ve played that guitar, people turn around”: Portugal. The Man’s John Gourley on his signature Gretsch and the music that shaped his life

4

Hologram Electronics Chroma Console review – the ultimate user-friendly multi-effects?

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.