Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen are on the new Barbie soundtrack

The soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie movie features a plethora of music A-listers, including Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish. But producer Mark Ronson left a little room for the guitarists of the world, too, as both Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen make appearances.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film – which is due to arrive on 21 July – is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, rivalling Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and lands with a huge accompanying soundtrack, which also features HAIM, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike and more.

We can now reveal that both Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen appear on a song called I’m Just Ken – performed by Ryan Gosling – while Wolfie also lends his guitar chops to various other parts of the movie.

Producer Mark Ronson described Slash as his “all-time hero” at the film’s premiere, where he told Variety: “I sent him the song and he was like, ‘This is a good song… Cool, I’ll play on it.’ He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”

Wolfgang Van Halen also attended the premiere, and wrote on Threads (Twitter’s new rival app): “So here’s some news! I attended the Barbie premiere last night because I’m on the score/soundtrack!

“My buddy Mark Ronson hit me up earlier this year needing my ‘mammoth guitar sound’ and I happily obliged. Honoured for the opportunity to contribute some guitar playing throughout this hilarious/surreal/heartfelt movie.”

He also added: “If anyone is curious about specifics, I have a lot of textural stuff throughout the film with two major spots where I do some soloing. One in particular is pretty cool because it’s the big song that Ryan Gosling sings and Slash plays on it as well! There’s a specific moment in the song that’s only in the movie where I’ve got this fun solo with some tapping and stuff. Such a cool opportunity. Honoured to be a part of it.”

Barbie hits cinemas on 21 July.