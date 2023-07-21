Ryan Gosling gifts BTS’s Jimin his ‘Ken’ Gibson acoustic from the Barbie movie

Ironically, by copying Jimin’s cowboy outfit from a recent video in the new Barbie movie, Gosling has broken the Ken Code…

Ryan Gosling gave Jimin the guitar he played in Barbie as a peace offering after ‘copying’ a cowboy outfit the BTS member had worn.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between a cowboy outfit Gosling wears as Ken in the hotly anticipated film, which is out today (21st July), and an outfit Jimin wore in the video for his single Permission To Dance. Ironically, this would mean Gosling broke the Ken Code – which stipulates that one Ken cannot copy the style of another Ken.

Gosling said he would offer the guitar – a custom Gibson Hummingbird featuring Ken’s name written in the style of – to Jimin a video posted on Barbie‘s official Twitter account.

“‘Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here,” he said. “I noticed that your Permission To Dance video outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you, you wore it first and you definitely wore it better.”

He added: “And there is an unspoken Ken code that if you buy another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession. So, I hope you will accept the Ken guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway. So, it will be much better in your hands.”

Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023

It’s not the only guitar-oriented piece of news to emerge lately as Barbie is finally released. It was announced last week that Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen would appear on the film’s soundtrack, having been invited by producer Mark Ronson to contribute their guitar talent to a song Gosling performs in the film called I’m Just Ken.

Van Halen also said he has “a lot of textual stuff throughout the film”, including “two major spots where I do some soloing”.

Producer Mark Ronson described Slash as his “all-time hero” at the film’s premiere, where he told Variety: “I sent him the song and he was like, ‘This is a good song… Cool, I’ll play on it.’ He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”