Sam Fender’s former guitar teacher is “past proud” after joining him on stage

“What he’s achieved in a very small period of time, I haven’t seen that done before,” says Fender’s former tutor Phil Martin.

Sam Fender’s childhood guitar teacher says he is “past proud” of him, after joining him on stage at Newcastle’s St James Park last weekend.

Speaking to ITV News, Fender’s guitar teacher, Phil Martin, was invited to play on stage with the guitarist at the Newcastle stadium on 9 and 10 June, with around 100,000 fans in attendance across the two dates.

“What he’s achieved in a very small period of time, I haven’t seen that done before,” Martin says. “And the way the Geordie nation’s took him to their hearts, for every right reason. He is what he says he is and we can all verify that.”

“It was absolutely incredible,” he continues. “Probably the most positive feeling I’ve ever had. The love out there for Sam is incredible. I think he deserves it…

“Did you ever think in your wildest dreams that you’d be playing at St James’ Park?” asks the interviewer.

“No way, no way,” Martin responds. “Three to four years ago, Sam spoke about this and I just thought ‘that will never happen,’ and it did. Absolutely out of this world. I’m past proud.”

The two guitarists were also joined on stage by fellow Geordie Brian Johnson to perform two AC/DC classics, Back in Black and You Shook Me All Night Long. According to Fender, the moment was a “dream come true”.

“When we first started seeing success with our band, me and Dean used to watch interviews of Brian to keep ourselves grounded,” he wrote on Twitter.

"When we first started seeing success with our band, me and Dean used to watch interviews of Brian to keep ourselves grounded. He is the prime example of a Geordie who has never forgotten his roots. Not only that, I also brought out my first guitar teacher who showed the entirety of St James' Park how it's actually done."

“He is the prime example of a Geordie who has never forgotten his roots. Not only that, I also brought out my first guitar teacher who showed the entirety of St James’ Park how it’s actually done.”

“Phil Martin, I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this if it wasn’t for your tutelage and back when I had my first band (when we were bairns, 14 or 15) you let us rehearse in the Gasworks practice rooms for free. We need more people like you in our community.”