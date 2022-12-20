Sammy Hagar says David Lee Roth’s Van Halen songs so “easy” he can sing them while ‘lying on his back, smoking a cigarette’

Singing David Lee Roth’s Van Halen songs is apparently a piece of cake for Sammy Hagar, who describes them as so “easy” he could sing them while ‘lying on his back’.

In a new interview with Growth TV, Hagar spoke of his willingness to participate in a Van Halen reunion project should it ever come into fruition, saying, “Oh hell yes. I would be involved, and I would insist that Dave come along somehow. He’s not so friendly.”

“He doesn’t play well with others and never has and never will, but if he didn’t want to do it, then, of course, I can always sing those songs,” the rocker explained. “Those songs are easy. I sing those songs, lying on my back, smoking a cigarette, even though I don’t smoke.”

“That would be awesome. I would say that if Alex [Van Halen] and Mike [former VH bassist Michael Anthony] are in, Mike and I are really tight; Alex is a little quirky, and I don’t know what he really wants to do.”

The rocker also added that Wolfgang Van Halen probably wouldn’t be interested in reuniting the band, saying “Wolfie is the guy, but I don’t think Wolfie wants to do that. I don’t communicate with Wolfie that much. I’m not really that close with Wolfie anymore since I was not in the band. When he was little, I was really close to Wolfie.”

Explaining that Wolfgang has got his own career going on, Hagar said, “He’s doing a great job with his own band. He’s really making it. He’s making a carbon on a name for himself. Original. And I think the coolest thing he ever did was say, ‘No. I’m not going to try to fill my dad’s shoes. I’m going to go out and be Wolfie.’ He’s got his dad’s shoes on. He’s wearing it. He’s got his dad’s heart. He’s doing the right thing.”