logo
News

“This version of this band had some of the most high level spiritual connections I’ve ever had with anybody on any level” Sammy Hagar on Van Halen’s chemistry

“It was magic. We had f**king magic.”

Sammy Hagar and Eddie Van Halen

Image: MediaPunch Inc / Alamy

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Sammy Hagar has spoken about the incredible musical and spiritual connection the members of Van Halen shared during his time in the band, saying “it was magic”.

In a new video promoting Van Halen’s new The Collection II 5-CD box set, Hagar offers a peek behind the curtains on the making of the track Cabo Wabo from the band’s 1988 album OU812.

“I went to Cabo with a bunch of four or five things, to finish up lyrics for a week. And the band stayed back and was working up other music and I remember writing the words to Cabo Wabo,” Hagar says.

“And I called up [Eddie Van Halen]… and I said ‘just think Make It Last [from Montrose]’ and I was going ‘I’ve been to Rome, Dallas, Texas’ and he’s going ‘oh yeah, wait wait wait wait’ — Ed was always ‘wait wait wait wait wait’; we call him ‘rewind’ all the time — so he’s going wait a minute and he picks up a guitar [and begins playing]”.

“They had already worked that up,” says Hagar. “They had already recorded the fucking instrumental version of it. And I wrote those lyrics. I came home and picked up my microphone, read the lyrics to the track, and that’s on a [Shure] SM58 because I was just roughing it to see if it works.”

“It works so good it was like one freaking take,” the singer adds. “And I wrote those lyrics away from them and they wrote the music away from me and we came back and it was the perfect song.”

“I mean, right down to every word. I didn’t change one word. I didn’t do anything.”

Of the band’s chemistry, Hagar notes: “Once again, it was magic. We had fucking magic, man. This version of this band had some of the most high level spiritual connections I’ve ever had with anybody on any level. Not even talking about music, I’m talking about the spiritual connection that we had in this band during this era.”

Related Artists

Sammy HagarVan Halen

Related Tags

#Artist

Trending Now

1

From the Beatles to Prince, posthumous releases have been the story of 2023 – but should we be okay with them?

2

A little-known model from the past returns as Martin celebrates its 190th anniversary with the D-19 acoustic

3

These are the best new acoustic guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

4

These are the best new electric guitars of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

5

The best amps of 2023 according to the Guitar.com team

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E5: Declan McKenna

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E11: Electro-Harmonix Pico Attack Decay

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E4: Heriot’s Debbie Gough

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.