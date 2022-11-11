Sharon Osbourne slams Bruce Dickinson as ‘uninteresting’ and ‘jealous’ of Ozzy Osbourne’s success

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have made their opinions of Bruce Dickinson explicitly clear in a new interview, with the latter describing the Iron Maiden frontman as a “fucking asshole” who is envious of her husband’s success.

Speaking with Consequence on Monday (7 November), both Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne made it clear that they are far from being on good terms with Bruce Dickinson – over fifteen years since their feud first began.

Initiating after Bruce Dickinson reportedly made disrespectful comments about the artist during his stint at Ozzfest in 2005, the couple confess that there are still hard feelings and that they have not spoken to the vocalist since.

“Bruce Dickinson is a fucking prick. Well, no, he’s not a prick because a prick’s nice. He’s a fucking asshole,” Sharon said. “He’s never apologised, he never even went up and said hello to Ozzy. The thing about him is that he is just so jealous. And always has been of Ozzy.”

She continues: “That’s his problem. […] Bruce Dickinson could walk into anywhere and nobody would know who the fuck he is. People aren’t scrambling to get him for an interview. He’s not interesting. But the thing is, Ozzy is original and Bruce isn’t and that’s what eats Bruce away.”

These comments were provoked after Ozzy was asked whether he felt underappreciated as a vocalist – especially in comparison to artists including Bruce Dickinson and Ronnie James Dio.

Taking a significantly calmer approach to the topic, the Prince of Darkness responded:

“Bruce Dickinson is a great singer, but as a person, I’ve worked with him, and he’s not very nice. [Dio] was a great singer. I didn’t really know him so well. I’m not one of these guys who says many things about people.”

He elaborated, hinting at Dickinson’s previous comments about him:

“I don’t rate myself more than Ronnie James Dio or Bruce Dickinson. That’s not my gig. I don’t care. I have fun doing what I do. […] I’m not interested if someone thinks I’m a fucking joke. That’s fine. That’s their opinion.”