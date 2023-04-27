Sharon Van Etten, King Princess contribute covers to Este Haim-produced soundtrack

The National Geographic series tells the story of Miep Gies and the family of Anne Frank.

Sharon Van Etten and King Princess are among musicians who have contributed covers to the soundtrack of new limited series, A Small Light.

With the soundtrack executive produced by the HAIM bassist, Este Haim, A Small Light is based on the life story of Miep Gies, a Dutch woman who hid Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis during World War II.

According to Haim, the show’s soundtrack will feature contemporary artists covering popular songs from the late 30s and early 40s.

I can’t begin to express what an honour and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” Haim said in a statement. “Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”

Haim’s sister and bandmate, Danielle Haim, also contributed a cover of Till We Meet Again, which will feature in the series’ first episode.

For the series, Van Etten recorded a rendition of “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire,” which became a hit for the Ink Spots in 1941. Further along in the series, King Princess and Orville Peck teamed up for a cover of “I’m Making Believe,” originally performed by Bing Crosby. Weyes Blood covered “When You’re Smiling,” originally performed by Ella Fitzgerald.

A Small Light premieres on May 1 on National Geographic, and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney +.